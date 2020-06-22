CGBSE 10th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow at 11am at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 1oth result 2020 |Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the CGBSE 10th result 2020 tomorrow at 11 am. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result 2020 on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, students can check Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2020 on other portals like indiaresults.com, schools9.com and examresults.com.

CGBSE Class 10 result will be declared by state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the Raipur office of the board. The mark sheet will be distributed later in such a way so that crowding of students at schools does not take place.

The board has decided to declare the CGBSE Result 2020 only online in view of the coronavirus pandemic. It started the documentation process for the result last week, the examination centres to deposit the answer sheets and the question papers at the head office.

CGBSE last month announced that remaining papers for Class 10 and 12 will not be conducted due to the coronavirus. It decided to give marks in subjects for which exam had been cancelled on the basis of internal assessment.

Those who fail in the internal assessment test will be awarded minimum passing marks.

CGBSE Class 10 result 2020 will be out tomorrow: follow the steps

Step 1: Look up to cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen Step 5: Download the result

The exams which were to be held from March 21 to 31 were deferred. However, CGBSE issued a revised date sheet for the pending exams. The papers were rescheduled to be conducted from 4 to 8 May, but got scrapped in view of the prevailing situations.

The board is also expected to announce Chhattisgarh 12th Board Result 2020 tomorrow online on its website.