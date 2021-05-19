CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Matric Result Today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur will release the result for class 10 board exams today without holding any of the exams. Over 4.61 lakh students will be getting their results today.
Since none of the exams could be held due to the pandemic, the board has decided to release the result based on a special criterion. This year, none of the students will be failed. CG Board has announced to promote all class 10 students. Students will be given marks based on the assignments.
If a student is unhappy with their marks, they can apply to appear for written exams. The written exams will be held after the situation is better, however, these exams will be considered final. Dates of holding theory exams are not announced yet.
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Since every student will be promoted to the next class, instead of minimum marks the board has fixed the maximum marks to be given to a student by their schools. Last year the class 10 topper from the Chhattisgarh board had obtained 100 per cent marks. Going by the present circumstances the next academic year too will be held online.
