CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Matric Result Today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Since every student will be promoted to the next class, instead of minimum marks the board has fixed the maximum marks to be given to a student by their schools. Last year the class 10 topper from the Chhattisgarh board had obtained 100 per cent marks. Going by the present circumstances the next academic year too will be held online.

