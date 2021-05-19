Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Results 2021: How CG Board Calculated Marks, Passing Criteria

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results for Class 10 students at its official website, www.cgbse.in. Those students who registered for class 10 can check their results using their roll number and password. Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the board had decided to not conduct exams, instead, CGBSE is now declaring results based on assignments submitted by students.

Dr. Premsai Singh Chhattisgarh along with VK Goyal, CGBSE chairperson will declare the result at 11 am. The result will include subject-wise detailed marks obtained by students. If a candidate is not satisfied with the marks that he or she has scored then they can appear for the board exams which will be conducted later.

CGBSE 10th Result: How to check Chhattisgarh Board Marks

Students can go to the official website to check their marks. They can also check the same at News18.com. Students can also get their results directly sent to them, to have the option, students need to fill form given below with credentials and click on submit.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th: Passing Criteria

Since the circumstances this year are unprecedented, CGBSE has taken the decision to give minimum passing marks to even those students who had missed practicals or internal assessments. Till last year, in order to pass, Class 10 students had to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each paper as well as in aggregate.

Since there are no exams and schools will internally be giving marks to the students, the board has fixed the maximum marks one can get this time.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th: Maximum Marks

A student can get a maximum score 72 out of 75 marks in theory and 68 out of 70 in practical. For additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded to a student. Till last year the minimum passing marks were 33 out of 100. It was mandatory for a student to clear all subject papers individually in order to get promoted. Last year’s topper had, however, got 100 per cent marks.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th: What happened last year?

This year, approximately 4.61 lakh students had registered for class 10 board exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the CGBSE Class 10 board exam was 73.62 percent. In 2020, the percentage of girls clearing the class 10 board exams was more than the boys. 76.28 percent of girls and 70.53 percent of boys passed the exam. Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli had topped CGBSE Class 10 Boards of 2020 with 100 per cent marks.

