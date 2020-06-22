Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CGBSE 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 12th result 2020: Students will be able to check their Class 12 result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)

CGBSE 12th result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board has put all speculations about Class 12 result to rest, announcing that it will be released tomorrow, June 23. CGBSE Class 12 result will be declared through video-conferencing by state education minister Prem Sai Singh.

Around 3.48 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams, while more than 2.5 lakh took Class 12 exams in Chhattisgarh. Students will be able to check their Class 12 result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Last year, the overall passing percentage for Class 12 board exams was 78.43, while that for CGBSE Class 10 was 68.2. Around 7.69 lakh students registered for the board exams in 2019.

How to check CGBSE Class 12 result

  • Step 1: Visit CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result

  • Step 3: Provide required details to log in

  • Step 4: The CGBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

The results this year have been delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to be held from 7 March to 2 April, while the Class 10 exams were slated to take place from 5 to 28 March. But owing to the pandemic, the papers which were to be held 21 and 31 March had to be postponed.

CGBSE later decided to hold the pending papers from 4 to 8 May, but could not do so in view of the extended coronavirus lockdown and finally, cancelled the remaining exams.

The Chhattisgarh Board last month announced that students would be assessed in the pending papers on the basis of their internal assessment score. Students who do not get through the internal assessment process will be provided minimum passing marks. CGBSE has decided to pass all the students in these papers. Mark sheets will be provided to students at a later date keeping in mind the physical distancing norms in place.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

