CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh Board HS Result

CGBSE 12th, Chhattisgarh HS Result 2021 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the higher secondary (HS) or class 12 results today, July 25 at noon. Students can check their results at the Chhattisgarh board’s official websites — cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and news18.com.
A total of 2.71 lakh students are awaiting their results today. Apart from the official websites, students can check the results via SMS using their roll numbers. The results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam.
While most of the boards had cancelled their board exams, CGBSE went ahead with the exams in a different way. The 12th exams were conducted through an open book and were held from June 1 to 5. The result will also be available at news18.com. Candidates can register themselves at the form below to access their results.
CGBSE website not working? Where else to check 12th result 2021?
If the Chhattisgarh board's official website - cgbse.nic.in is not working, students can check at results.cg.nic.in to get the results. Alternatively, they can send an SMS to 56263 by typing their roll number.
CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Board exams were postponed
This year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 or HS exams were scheduled to be held from May 3 to 24. However, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed. The board then changed the exam pattern and conducted it in an open book mode between June 1 to 5.
CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What is the passing mark?
The 12th students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, as well as in aggregate. Those who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams, the dates of which will be announced later.
CGBSE has already declared 10th results 2021
The Chhattisgarh Board has already declared the class 10 results on May 19 for 4.61 lakh students. The students were awarded marks on the basis of internal assignments.
Chhattisgarh introduces coaching classes to improve scores in board exams 2022
Chhattisgarh has introduced free coaching classes named 'Coaching Tuhar Duar' that will operate across 75 centres from July 19 to train class 10 and 12 board students for the academic year 2021-22. Classes will be held before or after the online classes.
CGBSE 12th Result 2021 to be announced by state education minister
The Chhattisgarh board HS results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam at 12 noon. As many as 2.71 lakh students will receive their results today. It will be available at the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in.
CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Evaluation process
The Chhattisgarh board conducted the Higher Secondary exams through the open book mode from June 1 to 5, due to the second wave of the COVID-19. Students had to collect question papers and answer sheets and take them to their home, write the papers and submit to their respective schools within 5 days.
CGBSE 12th Chhattisgarh Board HS Result 2021 Live Updates: In 2020, the pass percentage was at 78.59 per cent with 82.02 per cent girls and 74.40 per cent boys clearing the exams. Once declared, students can log-in and register to get their report cards, which they must download and save for further reference.
