Home» News»education-career»CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh Board HS Result
CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh Board HS Result

CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Over 2.71 lakh students can get their marksheets from cgbse.nic.in, results.cgbse,in, as well as from news18.com

News18.com | July 25, 2021, 10:55 IST
Event Highlights

CGBSE 12th, Chhattisgarh HS Result 2021 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the higher secondary (HS) or class 12 results today, July 25 at noon. Students can check their results at the Chhattisgarh board’s official websites — cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and news18.com.

A total of 2.71 lakh students are awaiting their results today. Apart from the official websites, students can check the results via SMS using their roll numbers. The results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam.

While most of the boards had cancelled their board exams, CGBSE went ahead with the exams in a different way. The 12th exams were conducted through an open book and were held from June 1 to 5. The result will also be available at news18.com. Candidates can register themselves at the form below to access their results.

Jul 25, 2021 10:55 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Get result via SMS, here's how

To check the Chhattisgarh board HS results through SMS, students need to type CG12, give space, write roll number and send the message to 56263. Once declared, you will receive the result through text message.

Jul 25, 2021 10:51 (IST)

CGBSE website not working? Where else to check 12th result 2021?

If the Chhattisgarh board's official website - cgbse.nic.in is not working, students can check at results.cg.nic.in to get the results. Alternatively, they can send an SMS to 56263 by typing their roll number. They can also check directly at news18.com...click here to know how.

Jul 25, 2021 10:47 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What happened in 2019?

In 2019, a total of 2,59,944 students appeared for the 12th exams, out of which 78.45% students cleared the exam. As many as 77.7% girls passed the exam while 68.25 % boys cleared the exam.

Jul 25, 2021 10:44 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Board exams were postponed

This year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 or HS exams were scheduled to be held from May 3 to 24. However, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed. The board then changed the exam pattern and conducted it in an open book mode between June 1 to 5.

Jul 25, 2021 10:41 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What is the passing mark?

The 12th students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, as well as in aggregate. Those who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams, the dates of which will be announced later.

Jul 25, 2021 10:37 (IST)

CGBSE has already declared 10th results 2021

The Chhattisgarh Board has already declared the class 10 results on May 19 for 4.61 lakh students. The students were awarded marks on the basis of internal assignments...read more.

Jul 25, 2021 10:35 (IST)

Chhattisgarh introduces coaching classes to improve scores in board exams 2022

Chhattisgarh has introduced free coaching classes named ‘Coaching Tuhar Duar’ that will operate across 75 centres from July 19 to train class 10 and 12 board students for the academic year 2021-22. Classes will be held before or after the online classes...read more

Jul 25, 2021 10:28 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What to do in case of an error in the result?

After receiving the results, in case of any discrepancy in the result regarding the spelling of your name, school name, or registration number, report to the school authorities immediately.

Jul 25, 2021 10:22 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Documents needed to access results

To check your report cards from the official websites of the Chhattisgarh board, keep the 12th admit card nearby as it contains the candidate's registration or roll number. The board had issued admit cards for the board students in May.

Jul 25, 2021 10:10 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What happened last year?

In 2020, around 4 lakh students have appeared in the 12th exam. As many as 78.59% students were declared pass out of which 82.02 % were girls and 74.40% were boys. It was one of the highest pass percentages in the last 5 years. 

Jul 25, 2021 10:05 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021 to be announced by state education minister

The Chhattisgarh board HS results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam at 12 noon. As many as 2.71 lakh students will receive their results today. It will be available at the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in.

Jul 25, 2021 10:00 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Direct link to check result at news18.com

Jul 25, 2021 09:54 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Evaluation process

The Chhattisgarh board conducted the Higher Secondary exams through the open book mode from June 1 to 5, due to the second wave of the COVID-19. Students had to collect question papers and answer sheets and take them to their home, write the papers and submit to their respective schools within 5 days. 

Jul 25, 2021 09:48 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What to check?

Once declared, students need to thoroughly cross-check not only their marks but also their name, school name, and registration number, to check if everything has been spelled correctly. In case of any discrepancy, report to the school authorities immediately.

Jul 25, 2021 09:44 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Steps to check via SMS

To check the results through SMS, students need to type CG12, give space, write roll number and send it to 56263. You will receive the results via text message once declared.

Jul 25, 2021 09:39 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to cgbse.nic.in, or result.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click class 12 result link
Step 3: Enter registration number. Submit
Step 4: Your class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Jul 25, 2021 09:33 (IST)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021 to be released today

The Chhattisgarh Board will be releasing the class 12 or higher secondary result today at 12 noon on the board official websites -- cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. It can also be checked via SMS as well as directly on news18.com.

CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh Board HS Result
CGBSE 12th, Chhattisgarh HS Result 2021 at cgbse.nic.in (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

CGBSE 12th Chhattisgarh Board HS Result 2021 Live Updates: In 2020, the pass percentage was at 78.59 per cent with 82.02 per cent girls and 74.40 per cent boys clearing the exams. Once declared, students can log-in and register to get their report cards, which they must download and save for further reference.

