CGBSE 12th Results 2021: How to Check Chhattisgarh Board HS Marks Online, via SMS

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the class 12 or higher secondary board examinations today, at 12 noon. Students can now check their results on the official websites of the board at cgbse.nic.in, and result.cg.nic.in.

When CGBSE declared class 10 results earlier this year, the result link was not active even one hour after declaration. Thus, students need to keep their admit card ready to check their marks. And also be aware of the alternative modes of checking scores.

CGBSE HS Result 2021: Direct link to check score

CGBSE HS Result 2021: How to Check via SMS

Students need to type CG12 and their roll number and send it to 56263. CG Board Result 2021 will be displayed via text message.

CGBSE HS Result 2021: How to check class 12 marks

Step 1: Log on to cgbse.nic.in, or result.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click the class 12 result link available on the home page of the website

Step 3: Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen for verification

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4:Your class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use

Last year in 2020, 78.59 per cent of the total number of students who had appeared for the class 12 examination of CGBSE were declared pass. While the pass percentage of boys was 78.40, the pass percentage of girls was at a higher 82.02 per cent.

Chhattisgarh board had introduced a home exam setup for class 12 in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19. Under this pattern, students were given question paper to take home and submit the final answer sheet to school within 5 days. The board had issued admit cards for the students in the month of May and question and answer papers were distributed between 1 to 5 June

Meanwhile, the result for class 10 of the board for 2021 was declared earlier in May. Since the physical examination was cancelled because of COVID-19, the class 10 marks assessment was done based on the performance of students during the online classes. A total of 4.67 lakh students including 2.24 lakh boys and 2.31 lakh girls had appeared for the class 10 board examination this year. The board recorded a 100 per cent passing percentage this year.

