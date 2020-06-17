Take the pledge to vote

CGBSE Result 2020: Date, Time Not Yet Decided for Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Results

CGBSE Board Results 2020: When decided, the much-awaited Chattisgarh Board results will be released on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
CGBSE Result 2020: Date, Time Not Yet Decided for Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Results
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Results 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has not yet announced any specific date and time for the announcement of the CGBSE results for the classes 10 and 12 students. When decided, the much-awaited Chattisgarh Board results will be released on its official website at cgbse.nic.in. Earlier, several reports had suggested that the result would be announced on June 15, but it got further delayed.

However, Chattisgarh Board results are expected to be released in the month of June but no official date has been released yet by the board officials.

Earlier, on May 26, State Principal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had informed that the evaluation of answer sheets had been completed, adding that the post-evaluation process was underway.

A total of around 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year in the month of March, but then the board cancelled examination mid-way due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Chhattisgarh government decided to cancel the remaining exams and to evaluate students based on the exams already held.

Here are the steps mentioned below to check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results online:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE

  • Step 2: Choose - Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result 2020, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020

  • Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number allotted for board examination

  • Step 4: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 will be available

If required, students can keep a hard copy of their mark sheet.

Chhattisgarh government had also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next grade without holding examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

