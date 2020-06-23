CGBSE Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared Today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 today. The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 will be announced on its official website at 11am officially. All students who are anxiously waiting for their results are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it will be required at the time of checking result online.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Result 2020 will also be hosted on - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

The board officials in May decided to cancel the pending exams of Class 10 and 12 in view of the prevailing situations due to Covid-19. The marks for these papers would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Students who fail to get through the assessment process will be provided minimum passing marks.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Result 2020: Result seekers can check their score by following the simple steps -

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE

Step 2: Choose - Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result 2020, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number allotted for board examination

Step 4: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 will be available

If required, students can keep a hard copy of their mark sheet.

Chhattisgarh government has also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next grade without holding examinations.