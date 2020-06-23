CGBSE Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared Today at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Board Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 will be released on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CGBSE Board Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 today. The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 will be announced on its official website at 11am officially. All students who are anxiously waiting for their results are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it will be required at the time of checking result online.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Result 2020 will also be hosted on - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:
The board officials in May decided to cancel the pending exams of Class 10 and 12 in view of the prevailing situations due to Covid-19. The marks for these papers would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Students who fail to get through the assessment process will be provided minimum passing marks.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Result 2020: Result seekers can check their score by following the simple steps -
Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE
Step 2: Choose - Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result 2020, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020
Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number allotted for board examination
Step 4: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 will be available
If required, students can keep a hard copy of their mark sheet.
Chhattisgarh government has also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next grade without holding examinations.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Apple AirPods Are Set to Become Even Smarter: Spatial Audio, Auto Switching And More
- Apple Silicon to Power Future Mac Devices, First Product to Arrive This year
- Mother Swan Dies of 'Heartbreak' After Teenagers Vandalise its Eggs With Stones in England
- UK Man Caught Trying to Smuggle Cocaine into Belgium Using a Fake Penis
- 'Should be Dubbed as Corona Open 2020': Fans Outrage at Djokovic's Adria Tour After Dimitrov, Coric Test Positive