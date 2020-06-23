Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CGBSE Board Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Results of Class 10 and 12 Today at 11 am

CGBSE Board Results 2020: Chhattisgarh board’s Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus some exams had to be postponed. Later, all exams got cancelled.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
CGBSE Board Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Results of Class 10 and 12 Today at 11 am
(Image: News18.com)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 today at 11am officially. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website of CGBSE https://cgbse.nic.in/. The board completed the evaluation process a few days back. This year, it got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Chhattisgarh board’s Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus some exams had to be postponed.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

In the end, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment.

The Board has said in case a candidate fails to clear the internal assesment, he/she would also be given minimum passing marks. In 2019, over 3.5 lakh students wrote appeared for the Class 10 examination in Chhattisgarh. There were close to 2.7 lakh students who took the Class 12 board exam.

How to check results for CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 exam

Step 1) Go to the official portal of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education https://cgbse.nic.in/

Step 2) On the homepage, go to information centre

Step 3) Select the title that reads Class 10 and Class 12 results

Step 4) A new page will open. Enter your roll number and captcha

Step 5) Results will appear, download

Loading