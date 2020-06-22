Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Date and Time of Result Release Today

The CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time will reportedly be announced today. Over 8 lakh students, who had appeared for the exams, will soon get their scores at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2020, 1:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Date and Time of Result Release Today
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will reportedly announce the date and time of result declaration today (Monday, June 22). The results of class 10 and 12 are released on Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students can directly check their CGBSE result by filling up the admit card details below. According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Board results are expected this week.

State Principal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had on May 26 informed that the evaluation of answersheets had been completed, adding that the post-evaluation process was underway. Over 8 lakh students, who had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year in the month of March, are waiting for their results for close to three months now.

A week ago the Board had said that the date for class 10 and 12 results was not yet decided. However, students can now start preparing themselves to receive their scores and keep their admit cards ready for reference.

The CGBSE had ancelled examination mid-way due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Chhattisgarh government decided to cancel the remaining exams and evaluate students based on the exams already held.

Apart from the official website, the board results can be checked here examresults.net, results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. Out of which, lakh students took the Class 10 CGBSE examinations and 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams. The Chhattisgarh Board exams were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh board has said in case a candidate fails to clear the internal assessment, he/she would also be given minimum passing marks. It has also decided to conduct exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

In 2019, over 3.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination in Chhattisgarh. There were close to 2.7 lakh students who took the Class 12 board exam. While for class 12, the overall passing percentage was 78.43, for class 10, the number stood at 68.2%.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading