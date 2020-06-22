CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Date and Time of Result Release Today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will reportedly announce the date and time of result declaration today (Monday, June 22). The results of class 10 and 12 are released on Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students can directly check their CGBSE result by filling up the admit card details below. According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Board results are expected this week.

State Principal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had on May 26 informed that the evaluation of answersheets had been completed, adding that the post-evaluation process was underway. Over 8 lakh students, who had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year in the month of March, are waiting for their results for close to three months now.

A week ago the Board had said that the date for class 10 and 12 results was not yet decided. However, students can now start preparing themselves to receive their scores and keep their admit cards ready for reference.

The CGBSE had ancelled examination mid-way due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Chhattisgarh government decided to cancel the remaining exams and evaluate students based on the exams already held.

Apart from the official website, the board results can be checked here examresults.net, results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

This year, close to eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations. Out of which, lakh students took the Class 10 CGBSE examinations and 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams. The Chhattisgarh Board exams were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh board has said in case a candidate fails to clear the internal assessment, he/she would also be given minimum passing marks. It has also decided to conduct exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

In 2019, over 3.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination in Chhattisgarh. There were close to 2.7 lakh students who took the Class 12 board exam. While for class 12, the overall passing percentage was 78.43, for class 10, the number stood at 68.2%.