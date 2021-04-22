CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Cancels 10th Exams, Results Based on Assignments

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Raipur has canceled class 10 board exams. Instead of a written exam, the board will release the result based on assignments. Students who could not submit their assignments or could not attain minimum passing marks in the assignments, such students will be given the minimum passing marks needed to be promoted to class 11. If a student is not satisfied by the marking given by the board then they will get a chance to appear for improvement exams.

The CGBSE class 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held from May 3 to 14 have been postponed. The Chhattisgarh Board will release a new timetable after the COVID-19 situation in the country improves, as per the official statement.

Chhattisgarh Board class 10 exam was originally scheduled to start on April 15 while the class 12 exams were scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 24.

Chhatisgarh Board had last year also introduced a toll-free helpline number for students to offer counseling related to exam-related issues as well as career guidance. Students can avail of the services free at 18002334363 from noon to 5 pm.

Last year, CGBSE had discontinued the practice of giving extra sheets to students. Students were asked to finish the entire exam on the given pages. For class 10 the answer booklet had 32 pages and for class 12 the answer booklet was fixed at 42 pages. Every year about 7 lakh students appear for class 10 and 12 exams in CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board, collectively.

