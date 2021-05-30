CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Admit Card Released: Know How to Download Hall ticket for Exams from Home

CGBSE 12th Admit card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for class 12 board exams 2021 at its official website cgbse.nic.in. Students will be appearing for the exams from their respective homes. This unique way of examination has been adopted by Chhattisgarh Board because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be provided with the question papers as well as answer sheets from their designated exam centres between June 1 and 5. Students can write the exam and submit their answer sheets within five days. Over 2.71 lakh students have registered to appear for CGBSE 12th board exams.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Exams 2021: How to download admit card?

Step 1: Visit the CGBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the “12th Main Admit Card 2021" link

Step 3: Provide necessary details like “Roll Number" or “Name" and “Father’s Name"

Step 4: Click on the “Get Detail" button

Step 5: The CGBSE 12th admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students are advised to download the admit card for further reference

After downloading the admit card, students are advised to check if it has provided all the details correctly like the name of the student and school name. It will also provide a roll number and other details that are required to appear for the class 12 board exams.

It is mandatory to sign the attendance sheet while submitting the CGBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 answer sheets. Students must write and submit the paper by themselves. Every student must mention all the required details like roll number, roll code, name, subject’s name, subject code and signature on the first page of the answer sheet.

Students are also instructed to wear a face mask and follow the social distancing norms at the examination centre. No answer sheets will be accepted by post, courier or any other mode.

Besides, if a student is infected with the Covid-19 virus during the exam days, his family member or any relative can collect the question paper from the exam centre by providing their admit cards and proof of Covid-19 infection. In such a case, one can also submit answer sheets of a student by providing his/her admit card along with proof of Covid-19 infection and a copy of the student’s Aadhaar card.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here