CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Practical Exams Will Not Have an External Examiner

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced that there will be no external examiner for the board practical exams for classes 10, 12. The CGBSE practical exams will be conducted between January 10 and 31. Due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state, the requirement of the external examiner has been eliminated.

The dates for conducting the practical exams have been relaxed till January 31. Districts that have closed schools due to Covid-19 infection will conduct the practical exams after the last date. For this, the district education officer of the concerned district will conduct practical examinations after obtaining permission from the district collector.

Also read| CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools to be Fined Rs 50,000 if Discrepancies Found in Class 10, 12 Term-1 Results

The secretary of CGBSE said that keeping in view the increasing infection of Covid-19 in the state, directions have been issued to all the recognized institutions regarding conducting practical examination and project work of classes 10th and 12th. For this, necessary arrangements will be made by the principal of the institution. It will be the responsibility of the principal of the institution to conduct the practical examination, and project work by appointing an internal examiner within the prescribed examination time period, as per their convenience. The schools have been directed to follow all social distancing guidelines.

Read| From NEET to Term 2 Boards to JEE: Exam Schedule for 2022

The CGBSE has, meanwhile, made it compulsory for students to submit at least two assignments per subject by the coming week if they want to appear for the board exams. If they fail to do so, it will make them ineligible to appear for the upcoming board exams

“To ensure students submit all the assignments, it has been decided that each student must submit at least two assignments per subject. Those who do not submit two assignments will not be allowed to appear for the upcoming 2022 board exams,” CGBSE said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.