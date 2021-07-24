CGBSE Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary 12th Results 2021 Tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 12 or higher secondary results tomorrow, July 25 at 12 noon. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the board’s official websites — cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

The results will be announced by the state education minister, Premsai Singh Tekam. A total of 2 lakh 71 thousand students registered for the class 12 board exam. To check the results on the official websites, candidates will need their registration number as mentioned on the admit card/hall ticket.

Apart from the official websites of CGBSE, students can check their results directly with news18.com. They need to fill the form given below and register. After the results are released, their marks will be displayed after logging in.

While most of the states had cancelled the board exams, Chhattisgarh conducted the 12th exams in an open book mode from June 1 to 5. Students had to take the exam from their home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were given question papers and answer sheets, which the students had to collect from their respective schools. The answer sheets were to be submitted to the schools within five days.

In 2020, as many as 78.59 per cent of students passed the exams that included 82.02 per cent girls and 74.40 per cent boys. The Chhatisgarh board has also declared the class 10 results on May 19 which saw more than 4.61 lakh students receiving their results. The students are given marks on the basis of their internal assignments About 4.4 lakh received first division or 60 per cent or more.

