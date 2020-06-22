Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2020: Passing Marks to Clear the Chhattisgarh Board Exams

In order to check the Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 results on your phone, send a text message to 56263 in the format CG12ROLLNUMBER.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
Image for Representation

CGBSE Results 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on Tuesday, June 23. From what is known till now, the result will be released by 11am. The CGBSE Class 10th and 12th result can be checked at the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

This year, around 6 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Higher Secondary Board Exams while more than 2.5 lakh students had applied for CGBSE Senior Secondary exams 2020. It is to be noted that the passing marks for a 100 marks paper are 33.

In order to check the Chhattisgarh Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2020 on your phone, send a text message to 56263 in the format CG12ROLLNUMBER.

You can also check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 using the given steps. First of all, visit the official website cgbse.nic.in. On the main webpage, click on the link that reads ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’. On the log-in page, enter all required details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card. Your CGBSE result for Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary will be displayed on the screen. You can take a print out, or can email or download the result for future reference.

Initially, the CGBSE had postponed Class 10, 12 exams 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but eventually it was decided that the exams that have not been conducted will be cancelled further. The marks for the cancelled papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment marks.

In 2019, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 68% and for Class 12 it was 78.45%.

