CGBSE Class 10 Results 2021: How to Check Marks

CG Board, CGBSE Result 2021: The results for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have been released and the link has been activated. Students can This year because of the COVID-19, the board will not release the result list at respective schools and students will have to check their marks online either at cgbse.nic.in or at news18.com.

This year the results are being declared through a video conferencing. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the CGBSE Class 10 Board exams were not held and students have been awarded marks based on their assignments. This score will be considered as an official for promotion to the next class.

CGBSE, CG Board LIVE Updates Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2021

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Documents Needed to Check Result

About 4.6 lakh students had registered for Class 10 Chhattisgarh Board Exams this year. While checking the result, the candidate must ensure that they have their roll number with them. Students can register to get their marks sent to them via SMS or email by registering to the form given below -

CG Board, CGBSE Result 2021: How to check marks?

In order to check this year’s CGBSE Class 10 Board Result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education’s official website, www.cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a link pertaining to the Class 10 result, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your roll number and password. Once done hit the submit button

Step 4: Your CGBSE Class 10 Board Result will open in a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the page for your future reference.

Carefully check all personal details mentioned in the document. In case, there is any error make sure you write to the authorities at the earliest.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Results 2021: How CG Board Calculated Marks, Passing Criteria

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Know maximum score

This year, CGBSE has made a decision that a maximum of 72 marks can be given out of 75 in theory subjects while the same for practicals has been fixed at 68 out 70. A maximum of 29 out of 30 marks can be awarded for additional subjects. Due to the current circumstances, those candidates who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 have been awarded minimum passing marks.

After the results are out, those students not satisfied with their marks can appear for written examination. The exam will only be held after the pandemic situation dies down.

Due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced to cancel the Class 10 exams for CBSE. Even CISCE and several other state boards have cancelled the exam.

