CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Results are Out at cgbse.nic.in, Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 supplementary examination result 2020 on its official website https://cgbse.nic.in/. All those students who have taken the CGBSE class 10 supplementary exam 2020 can now check their results by using their roll number. CGBSE has conducted the supplementary exam for the higher secondary exam 2020 for general and vocational courses from November 28 to December 15 and high school exam from November 28 to December 9, 2020.

CGBSE class 10 compartment exam results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Those who appeared for the CGBSE supplementary exam will have to visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the notification tab and click on the link for ‘exam result- Higher secondary supplementary exam’

Step 3: A new page will be opened, enter you CGBSE class 10 roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Chhattisgarh Board higher secondary supplementary exam result 2020 will be displayed. Download a copy of it

Candidates can also check the Chhattisgarh Board class 10 supplementary result directly from here.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the supplementary exam result for class 12 on its official website. Candidates can follow the above-mentioned steps to check their CGBSE class 12 compartment exam result 2020.

The supplementary or compartment exams are conducted for the students who have failed in one or two subjects in their mainboard exam. Students can improve their score and avoid the backlog by appearing in supplementary exams.

The Chhattisgarh board had released the class 10 and 12 board exam results 2020 on June 23. A total of 73.62% of students had passed the Class 10 board exam, which is an increment of 5 per cent as compared to 2019. In Class 12, a total of 78.59% of students have passed while last year the 78.4% had passed.