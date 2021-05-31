CGBSE Class 12 Boards Begin from Tomorrow, Know Important Exam Guidelines

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be commencing the class 12 board exams from tomorrow, June 1, onwards. The students will have to visit their designated centre to get their question paper and answer sheet. Once they receive the question paper, they will have to submit their answer sheet within five days. A total of 2 lakh 71 thousand students have registered to take the CGBSE class 12 board exam.

The students can collect their question paper and answer sheet by June 5. Due to the pandemic situation this year, the Chhattisgarh board has allowed students to write their paper at their home. The board has already released a set of guidelines for the CGBSE class 12 exam 2021.

Students will have to physically collect and submit their question paper and answer sheet from the designated exam centre or else they will be marked absent. The answer sheets will not be accepted by post, courier or any other mode.

Students must submit the paper by themselves after writing the exam and must should sign the attendance sheet while submitting the answer sheets, as per the guidelines. Besides, students must mention all the mandatory details like roll number, roll code, name, subject’s name, subject code and signature on the first page of the CGBSE 12th board exam answer sheet.

In case, a student is Covid-19 positive, his family member can collect the question paper from the exam centre by providing their admit cards, proof of Covid-19 infection and valid id proof. The board has already released the admit card on their official website of CGBSE. One can download the class 12 board exam admit card by using details like roll number or name and father’s name.

