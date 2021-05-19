CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Website Down, Here Are Alternative Modes to Check Result

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the class 10 result today, May 19. Check activated link here. The scorecards of all the students will be available on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. Check result by using the registration number/roll number as per the hall ticket. However, it may be possible that the official website of Chhattisgarh board might not be working for some time due to heavy traffic. In such a case, one need not worry as there are other alternative modes to check the CGBSE class 10 result.

CGBSE, CG Board LIVE Updates Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2021

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Documents Needed to Check Result

Here’s how you can check your result through alternative modes.

Check via Website

So this is the most common way of checking result -

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

But, which website one goes to matters. Of course, the official website is cgbse.nic.in but do you know there are other websites also? These including results.cg.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresult.com, and news18.com.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2021: Check via news18

Students can check their results at news18.com by filling the form below. Once the result is out, the link will automatically show results after filling the necessary details such as roll number, name etc. If a student wants to get their result sent to them directly via SMS or email, they can fill the form below and click submit

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check via SMS

Students will have to type a message in this format: CG10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. CG Board Result 2021 will be displayed via text message. Students must save a copy of their CGBSE Result 2021 for future reference.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Results 2021: How CG Board Calculated Marks, Passing Criteria

This year, the CGBSE class 10 result is evaluated through an alternative method. The students are awarded marks on the basis of assignments. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams after the COVID-19 situation improves. The board had to cancel the board exams for Class 10 students this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 4.61 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE class 10 exam.

The board has also postponed the class 12 board exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 transmission. Students of Class 1 to 9 and 11 have been directly promoted to their next classes. Last year, CGBSE class 10 and 12 final exam results were declared in June. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the class 10 exam and nearly 73.62 percent had passed

