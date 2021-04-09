CGBSE Postpones Chhattisgarh Board Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Raipur has postponed the class 10 board exams. The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 exams were to begin from April 15, however, due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 the exams have been postponed for now. The new date sheet is yet to be announced.

The Chhattisgarh Board had scheduled to hold class 10 exams from April 15 to May 1 while the class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 24. The practical exams have already been held in February.

Last year, 73.62 per cent of students who appeared for CGBSE class 10 board exam had passed. In class 12, the pass percentage was recorded as 78.59 per cent. In 2019, 68.20 per cent cleared class 10 and 78.43 per cent cleared class 12. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 and 12 was 68.04 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively. In CGBSE Board Exams 2020, Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district topped the exam by scoring 100 per cent or 600 marks out of 600. In class 12, Tikesh Vaishnav from Mungeli had topped by scoring 489 marks out of 500 or 97.80 per cent.

