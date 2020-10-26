CGBSE Releases Schedule for Matric, Intermediate Supplementary Exams and Class 12 Vocational Stream

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Monday released the Class 10 supplementary exam, along with Class 12 supplementary exam and class 12 vocational stream exam time-tables. Students giving the above mentioned exams can check the schedule at the board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board will conduct Higher Secondary Compartment exams from November 28 to December 9, while the Senior Secondary supplementary exam will commence from November 28 and will go on till December 15. Class 12 vocational supplementary exams will be held from November 28 and continue till December 14.

It is important to note that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education exam for Class 10 is scheduled between 1 PM to 4 PM while Class 12 vocational supplementary exams will be held between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. All students must note that the authorities will be strictly following all the COVID-19 guidelines by the government. It has been mentioned clearly that all social distancing norms and safety protocols will be followed during the course of the examination.

Students who are appearing for Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education’s Matric supplementary exam, Intermediate compartment exam and class 12 vocational stream exam can download the time table by following these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

Step 2: On the homepage, search for a hyperlink that reads ‘Class 10 supplementary exam time table/ Class 12 supplementary exam time table/ class 12 vocational stream exam time table’. Click on the suitable hyperlink

Step 3: A new page consisting of the schedule will open, click on the download tab to procure the copy of the time table

Meanwhile, the board had announced the CGBSE Class 10 results and Class 12 results on June 23. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exam, out of which 73.62% have passed all papers. 2,77,563 students gave the class 12 exams and out of them, 70.69% students have cleared all exams.