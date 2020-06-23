CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Results to be Out Today at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Results 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided to announce the result for classes 10 and 12 students today at 11am. The much-awaited results will be released on its official website at cgbse.nic.in. Earlier, several reports had suggested that the result would be announced on June 15, but it got further delayed.

A total of around 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year in the month of March, but then the board cancelled examination mid-way due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Chhattisgarh government decided to cancel the remaining exams and to evaluate students based on the exams already held.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

Here are the steps mentioned below to check CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE

Step 2: Choose - Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result 2020, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number allotted for board examination

Step 4: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 will be available

If required, students can keep a hard copy of their mark sheet.

Chhattisgarh government had also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next grade without holding examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.