CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 at cgbse.nic.in: Pragya Kashyap Tops Chhattisgarh Board HSC Exam with 100% Marks

CGBSE Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 results on Tuesday (June 23, 2020). The state school education minister has released CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 at 11 am. The Chhattisgarh Board results 2020 posted online will serve as the provisional mark sheet and students will be awarded the official mark sheets once the schools reopen. Students can check their results and download the mark sheets by using their roll number at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Around 3.84 lakh students had registered for Class 10 board exams, while CGBSE Class 12 had 2.66 lakh candidates registered. High school result, higher secondary result and results of the higher secondary vocational exam will bring relief for the students and parents as the novel coronavirus situation has delayed several exams.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

Minor papers of Class 10 and some optional papers of Class 12 were postponed due to the pandemic. While the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exams began from March 5, Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 papers were from March 7. The Chhattisgarh Board Vocational exams had started from March 7 as well.

Now, the board has awarded marks to students in these subjects based upon internal assessment. The CGBSE will not keep any student from passing. Any candidate who failed to pass the internal scoring and had to skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Here are the steps to follow to check result

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number to log in

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage of CGBSE Class 10 students was 68 per cent. Of this, the pass percentage of female students was 77.70 per cent and the male percentage was 68.25 per cent. Nisha Patel had topped the high school results by scoring 99.33 per cent in Class 10 CGBSE exam 2019.

On the other hand, 78 per cent Class 12 students passed the board examination last year. The student to top the higher secondary exams was Yogendra Verma with a score of 97.40 per cent.