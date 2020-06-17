Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CGBSE Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared Soon at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 will be published on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CGBSE Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared Soon at cgbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

CGBSE Board Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is to release CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 anytime soon. The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 will be published on its official website. All students who are anxiously waiting for their results are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it will be required at the time of checking result online.

Earlier, on May 26, State Principal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had informed that the evaluation of answer sheets had been completed. He had also said that the post evaluation process was going on.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Result 2020 will also be hosted on - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The board officials in May decided to cancel the pending exams of Class 10 and 12 in view of the prevailing situations due to Covid-19. The marks for these papers would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Students who fail to get through the assessment process will be provided minimum passing marks.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Result 2020: Result seekers can check their score by following the simple steps -

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE

Step 2: Choose - Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result 2020, CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number allotted for board examination

Step 4: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 will be available

If required, students can keep a hard copy of their mark sheet.

Chhattisgarh government has also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next grade without holding examinations.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading