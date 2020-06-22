CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board to Release 10th and 12th Results Tomorrow at 11am at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board results will be announced on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Vijay Goel, on Monday announced that the CGBSE classes 10 and 12 board results will be released tomorrow (June 23, Tuesday). The Board has set 11am as the time for the declaration of the CGBSE results. The Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th will be announced on its official website at cgbse.nic.in. The announcement has come amid speculations that the CGBSE scores of over eight lakh students will be out by the end of this week.
"On June 23, at 11am, the results for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced in a video press conference," CGBSE Secretary Vijay Goel told News18.com.
The class 10 and 12 results, the exams for which were held in the month of March, will be declared tomorrow after the evaluation process was duly completed. The Chhattisgarh Board will release the results for only those subjects for which the exams could be conducted as the CGBSE had to cancel board examinations mid-way due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Chhattisgarh Board officials had said that a candidate would be given minimum passing marks in case he/she flunks the internal assessment.
Here's how to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 online
- Step 1: Visit Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link for CGBSE 10th or 12th Result 2020
- Step 3: Enter your roll number/other required details in the box when asked
- Step 4: Click on submit button
- Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
Due to heavy traction on the official website, in case it crashes, Chhattisgarh board results can be alternatively checked here examresults.net, results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.
Last year, the overall passing percentage was 78.43 for class 12, while 68.2% of students passed class 10 exams.
