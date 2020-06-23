Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CGBSE Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Released 10th and 12th Results Today at 11am at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results announced today on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CGBSE Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Released 10th and 12th Results Today at 11am at cgbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today announced that the classes 10 and 12 board results today (June 23, Tuesday). The Board announced the result at sharp 11am as decided earlier. The Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th announced on its official website at cgbse.nic.in. The announcement has come amid speculations that the CGBSE scores of over eight lakh students will be out by the end of this week.

Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:

"On June 23, at 11am, the results for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced in a video press conference," CGBSE Secretary Vijay Goel told News18.com.

The class 10 and 12 results, the exams for which were held in the month of March, will be declared today after the evaluation process was duly completed. The Chhattisgarh Board has released the results for only those subjects for which the exams could be conducted as the CGBSE had to cancel board examinations mid-way due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Chhattisgarh Board officials had said that a candidate would be given minimum passing marks in case he/she flunks the internal assessment.

Here's how to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 online

  • Step 1: Visit Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for CGBSE 10th or 12th Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number/other required details in the box when asked

  • Step 4: Click on submit button

  • Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Due to heavy traction on the official website, in case it crashes, Chhattisgarh board results can be alternatively checked here examresults.net, results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Last year, the overall passing percentage was 78.43 for class 12, while 68.2% of students passed class 10 exams.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading