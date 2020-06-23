CGBSE Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Released 10th and 12th Results Today at 11am at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results announced today on its official website at cgbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today announced that the classes 10 and 12 board results today (June 23, Tuesday). The Board announced the result at sharp 11am as decided earlier. The Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th and 12th announced on its official website at cgbse.nic.in. The announcement has come amid speculations that the CGBSE scores of over eight lakh students will be out by the end of this week.
Students can directly check their CGBSE results here:
"On June 23, at 11am, the results for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced in a video press conference," CGBSE Secretary Vijay Goel told News18.com.
The class 10 and 12 results, the exams for which were held in the month of March, will be declared today after the evaluation process was duly completed. The Chhattisgarh Board has released the results for only those subjects for which the exams could be conducted as the CGBSE had to cancel board examinations mid-way due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Chhattisgarh Board officials had said that a candidate would be given minimum passing marks in case he/she flunks the internal assessment.
Here's how to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 online
- Step 1: Visit Chhattisgarh Board's official website at cgbse.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link for CGBSE 10th or 12th Result 2020
- Step 3: Enter your roll number/other required details in the box when asked
- Step 4: Click on submit button
- Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
Due to heavy traction on the official website, in case it crashes, Chhattisgarh board results can be alternatively checked here examresults.net, results.cg.nic.in and indiaresults.com.
Last year, the overall passing percentage was 78.43 for class 12, while 68.2% of students passed class 10 exams.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhushan Kumar's Wife Divya Khosla Hits Out At Sonu Nigam For 'Selling Lies,' Calls Him 'Thankless'
- June 23, 2003 | Ian Harvey Makes History, Scores First-ever T20 Century
- Authors at JK Rowling's Literary Agency Quit Over Company Refusing to Address Her Transphobia
- Astrologer Says Avoid Food During Solar Eclipse, Scientist Quashes Superstition by Eating On-air
- Apple WWDC 2020: Here’s How to Watch All The Announcements Live