CGOS Class 10 Result 2021 declared: How to Check Chhattisgarh Open School Results

CGOS Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) declared the Class 10 result on its official websites, cgsos.co.in and results.cg.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. Candidates must keep their roll numbers ready before checking the result.

Around 90,000 students had appeared for the Class 10 CGOS exam. Due to the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus, the students were asked to give the exam from their homes. The result document will include the name, roll number, school name and subject-wise marks among other details.

For checking CGOS Class 10 Result 2021, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘HIGH SCHOOL(10th) EXAMINATION RESULTS - YEAR 2021’. Click on it

Step 3: A new window will open wherein you will have to enter your roll number and the captcha to login

Step 4: CGOS Class 10 Result 2021 will appear on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of your CGOS Class 10 Result 2021 for future reference

Direct link

All students must ensure that their personal details like name, date of birth, school name are accurate. In case there is any error, they must address the matter with the concerned authorities and get it rectified.

Students will require a minimum of 33% marks overall and in individual subjects for passing the CGOS Class 10 exam. For subjects that have a theory and practical, the candidate will need to pass both of them individually.

Meanwhile, the board has already declared the result for the Class 12 CGOS exam. This year, the pass percentage stood at 98.20%. 79,764 students had registered for the exam. Out of the total, 78,154 appeared for it and 60,409 were declared pass by the board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here