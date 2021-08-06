CGPSC Engineering Service 2021 Notification Out, Applications to Begin from August 17

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification regarding the State Engineering Service exam 2021 on its official website. The online application would begin from August 17 onwards and the last date to apply for the same is September 15. In total, 80 posts are available for assistant engineers (civil) and three posts are vacant for assistant engineers (electrical/ mechanical).

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed BE/BTech degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years while the upper age limit must not exceed 30 years. Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved candidates as per government norms.

CGPSC State Engineering Services exam 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CGPSC

Step 2: Next, go to the notifications tab and click on the State Engineering Service exam 2021

Step 3: Go for new registration and fill in all the mandatory details

Step 4: Next, save the registered login credentials and complete the next part of the application form

Step 5: Upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST/OBC candidates of state domicile will have to pay Rs 300 only

Step 6: Submit the CGPSC SES exam application 2021 and download a copy of it.

The application correction window will be opened from September 16 to 20 without any late fee. The CGPSC state engineering exam 2021 correction window with a late fee of Rs 100 will be open from September 21 to 25. The commission has also released a tentative date for the preliminary exam, which is November 26.

