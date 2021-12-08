CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for LLB Graduates from December 25, Salary up to Rs 177500

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of law officer on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. The online application will begin from December 25 onwards and is scheduled to continue till January 23. It must be noted that only one post is vacant for the recruitment drive. Check below the application process, selection process, salary, and other details of the CGPSC law officer recruitment.

CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The applicants must have completed LLB or equivalent degree in law from any recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The candidates must be of age group 25 and 30 years. A relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit is given to the residents of Chhattisgarh.

CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Once the application link is activated, candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official portal at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2. The candidates will be required to go to the recruitment tab and click on the application link for the respective vacancy.

Step 3. Fill the application form. Submit

Step 4. Pay fees

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

They must keep the scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, signature, educational documents, age proof, and other required documents handy before applying.

CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process of the CGPSC law officer would comprise two stages — a written test followed by an interview. The written test will be of 300 marks and the interview will carry a weightage of 30 marks. The objective-type questions will be asked from two sections — 50 questions from general awareness and 100 questions from the law. Each question will carry 2 marks and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. Examinees have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the written exam in order to qualify for the interview round.

CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected CGPSC law officer will get a salary between Rs 56100 to Rs 177500.

