CGPSC Prelims 2020 Final Amended Model Answer Key Released on psc.cg.gov.in; Check Here

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final model answer key of State Service Prelims Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key in a pdf format on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates can download and save the final answer key for future references. The final answer key has been released on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates. The examination was conducted by the Commission on February 9, 2020, at various centres across the state. Here’s is the direct link to check CGPSC State Service Prelims final answer key 2020. CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam: How to check the answer key Step 1- On the search bar, type psc.cg.gov.inStep 2- Click on the link that reads, “Final Amended Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2019 (26-12-2020)”Step 3- The answer key, released in a pdf format, will appear on the screenStep 4- Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference Earlier, the authorities had released the provisional answer key of the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam on February 12, 2020. Candidates were given an opportunity to match their responses and raise objections till March 1, 2020. The window to submit documents in support of their responses was open till March 6, 2020. The authorities checked the objections raised by the candidates and after evaluation by the expert committee, the CPSC decided on releasing the final answer key. It is to be noted that no change or request will be entertained by the authorities henceforth. CGPSC Prelims result would be based on this answer key.