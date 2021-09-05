CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications for 595 Vacancies to Begin from September 13

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for 595 new posts for the posts of professor to be appointed in the state higher education department. The application for the recruitment process will begin on September 13, from 12 pm.

Interested candidates can apply on the commission’s official website — psc.cg.gov.in. The deadline for the completion of the online application form is on October 12 at 11:59 pm. After the submission, candidates can correct any particulars in their application form from October 18 to October 22.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The minimum educational qualification for the posts of professor is a PhD with a record of work in the research field. The candidates should also have a minimum of 10 years of experience in research or teaching at the college and university level.

The minimum required age for a candidate is 31 years, as of January 1, 2021. Unreserved male candidates with an age of more than 45 years are not eligible. The age limit for male SC, ST, OBC, and PH candidates is 50 years. For female candidates belonging to general categories, the age limit is 55 years. Female candidates from reserved categories till the age of 60 can apply. Female candidates from the unreserved category till the age of 60 can apply if they are widowed, divorced, or abandoned.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Based on the number of applications and the candidates’ qualifications, the commission will shortlist candidates for interviews. The commission can also conduct an examination for the purpose of screening candidates. The detailed pattern and syllabus for the examination are available in the official notification.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 400 for candidates belonging to unreserved categories or states other than Chhattisgarh. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories, who are from Chhattisgarh, the application fee is Rs 300. There will be an additional fee of Rs1 00 for candidates choosing to make corrections during the edit window.

