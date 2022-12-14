CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 48 Civil Judge Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,36,520

The Chhattisgarh High Court has invited applications for recruiting civil judges for 48 vacancies. The exam will be conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGSC). The application process started on December 12. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is December 31. The exam will be held on February 26.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibly Criteria

Educational qualification: To appear in the Chhattisgarh judicial services exam, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree from an institution recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Age Limit: The age limit for candidates is 21 to 35 years. Candidates belonging to certain communities will also be eligible for age relaxation. Candidates must refer to the official notification for details regarding such relaxation in CGPSC civil judge eligibility.

Also read| BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Released at onlinebssc.com, Check Steps to Download

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates must keep all the documents ready before filling up the application form.

Step 1- Open a browser of your choice and type the name of the official website of CGSC

Step 2 - Click on the option to apply online

Step 3 - Click on the ‘Civil Judge 2022’ option on the page

Step 4 - Fill in all the basic details - name, mobile number and email id

Step 5- After getting the OTP, you can fill in all the details

Step 6 - Cross check all the details before clicking on the submit button

Step 7- Pay the fee and take a screenshot for future reference

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC have been exempted from making the fee payment. The application submission fee for others is Rs 400.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

As per the notification, there are three rounds - preliminary exam (objective type), main exam (descriptive), and personal interview. Only those who qualify for the main exam will be allowed for the interview round. The paper will contain 100 questions of one mark each. Candidates can write the exam in English and Hindi.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary slab for the civil judge post Rs 77,840 to Rs 1,36,520.

Read all the Latest Education News here