CGPSC Sanskrit Assistant Professor Interview Results Announced at psc.cg.gov.in; Details Here

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has been annnounced the interview result for the posts of Assistant Professor Sanskrit at www.psc.cg.gov.in. A total of five candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the interview while three candidates have been placed on the waitlist. The candidates can check the results by downloading the pdf from the official website. At least 15 candidates were interviewed for the vacancies on February 9 on the basis of the written exam marks. The commission declared written exam result on January 19.

How to check CGPSC Assistant Professor(Sanskrit) interview result 2019:

Step 1. The CGPSC Assistant Professor interview result is available at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the result tab and click on the link reads, “SELECTION LIST -ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (SANSKRIT) EXAM-2019 (09-02-2021)”

Step 3. The result pdf for CGPSC Assistant Professor will be opened

Step 4. Read the details and find your roll number within the selected/waitlisted candidates’ list

Click on the link to download CGPSC Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) result directlySL_AP_2019_SANSKRIT_09022021.PDF (cg.gov.in)

According to the official notification, applicants have been shortlisted on the basis of written exam score and interview score. The shortlisted candidates will be appointed only after the document verification process. In case of failure to meet the eligibility criteria, the candidature will be cancelled.

The commission will soon release the interview date of Assistant Professor interview for other subjects on its official website. Interested candidates are required to keep a check on the notifications of CGPSC.

Over 1,300 vacancies for Assistant Professors posts in the various department including English, Physics, Political Science, Hindi, Home Science, Commerce, Mathematics, Economics, History and were notified under this CGPSC recruitment drive. CGPSC written exam result for other subjects were declared separately on the official website. A total of 2896 candidates were qualified for the interview.

Check the details here

PN_WER_AP_2019_19012021.PDF (cg.gov.in)