CGPSC State Service Exam 2021: Official Notification Released, Registration to Start from Dec 14

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for CGPSC State Service Exam 2021. The registration process of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Service Exam 2021 will start from December 14. For knowing all details regarding the registration procedure, aspirants must log on to psc.cg.gov.in.

One can apply for 43 Group A and Group B posts of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. The process can be completed by visiting the official website. All aspirants must note that the last date for applying for any of the posts is January 12, 2021.

The commission has decided to conduct CGPSC State Service Prelims 2021 on February 14, 2021, in two sessions – morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The main examination will be held on June 18, 19, 20, and 21 next year. The age bracket for appearing for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Service Exam 2021 is between 21 and 28 years.

Educational qualification required to appear for the CGPSC State Service Exam 2021:

All candidates who are planning to apply for the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Service Exam 2021 must ensure they at least have a graduation degree from a recognised university.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2021: Selection Process

A candidate will be selected on the basis of his or her performance in the written test. If the written round is cleared by the aspirant then he or she have to appear for the interview round.

The written exam for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Service Exam 2021 will include two exams: preliminary and mains. Those candidates who are able to clear the preliminary exam will be the ones who will be permitted to sit for the main. It is only after qualifying the main exam that a candidate will be permitted to sit in the interview round.