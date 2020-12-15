CGPSC State Service Exam: Application Process Begins at psc.cg.gov.in, Last Date to Apply Jan 12

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has the application process for the State Service preliminary exam. Interested candidates can apply for CGPSC State service examination at cg.gov.in and the last day of application is January 12, 2021. CGPSC will conduct the exam for 158 vacancies.

According to the official notification released by the commission, CGPSC State Service preliminary exam will be conducted on February 14, 2021, in 17 cities across the state. Candidates qualifying for the prelims will be eligible to appear for State Service mains exam, scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

CGPSC State Service preliminary exam 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link which reads, ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2020 (26-11-2020)’

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, ‘CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE FOR STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2020 (FROM 14TH DEC 2020- 12TH’ JAN 2021)

4. Enter the required details carefully and submit

5. Click on the application link

6. Log in using your registration number and password

7. Fill the CGPSC State Service Examination 2020 application form and submit

8. Make the payment of CGPSC State Service Examination 2020 application fee

9. Download a copy of the application form and keep it safely

Candidates can complete the CGPSC State Service Examination 2020 registration process directly by clicking on the link here: Welcome to Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Raipur

The CGPSC State Service preliminary exam 2020 will have two compulsory papers: general studies and aptitude test. Both the papers will have 100 objective type multiple-choice questions, each of 2 marks. The total marks will be 200. There will also be a negative marking. One-third of the total marks assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total time duration will be 2 hours.

For more details, candidates can read the CGPSC official notification here