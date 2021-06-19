CGPSC State Service Main to Start from July 26, Check Schedule

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 dates. The main examination will be held on July 26, July 27, July 28 and July 29. Those who have registered for the exam can check the details on the official website of CGPSC, www.psc.cg.gov.in. The exam between July 26 and July 28 will be held in two shifts while the exam on July 29 will be conducted in a single shift.

The first shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm while the second shift will start at 2 PM and will go on till 5 PM. The admit card of the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 will be released on July 15. The candidates will have to download the hall ticket from the official website of CGPSC. The admit card will include all details regarding the exam date, exam timing, exam venue, exam duration, instructions that need to be followed at the exam centre among other things. The exam will be held at different exam centres in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Durg-Bhilaai. Some centres will also be set up in Raipur and Jagdalpur districts.

The paper-I and Paper-II for language and essay have been scheduled for July 26 while General Studies I and General Studies II will be held on July 27. The general studies paper III and general studies paper IV will take place on July 28 and General Studies Paper V will be conducted on July 29.

Originally the exam was scheduled to be held on June 18, June 19, June 20, and June 21. However, due to the second wave of coronavirus the same had to be postponed.

This exam is being organised to fill 175 posts in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

