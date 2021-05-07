CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 postponed, Application Deadline Extended Till May 20

After Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has also postponed the state service mains exam 2020 due to the rising Covid-19 cases. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21 has been cancelled till the next order. As per the official notification released by CGPSC, the new dates will be released after reviewing the pandemic situations. “New dates for the Mains examination will be announced 15 days prior to the exam”, reads the official statement.

The commission has also extended the application deadline for CGPSC state service mains exam 2020. Now the eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in by May 20. Earlier the last date to apply for the same was May 8. The application correction window will be activated from May 21 onwards and will end on May 27 at 11.59 pm. Those who have qualified the CGPSC state service prelims exam but not applied yet can do the same before the closure date. Here’s how you can submit the CGPSC state service mains exam form.

Step 1. Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the online application link for state service mains exam 2020

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on new registration

Step 4. Fill in all the required details, a valid mobile number, and an email id to register yourself

Step 5. Once the registration is done, save the registration number and proceed further

Step 6. Complete the application form along with a photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Step 7. Pay the application fee and submit. Download a copy of it.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 along with a portal fee of Rs 30.

A total of 175 posts has to be filled through the CGPSC state service mains exams. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for further updates.

Read the official notification here.

