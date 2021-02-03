CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released at psc.cg.gov.in, Details Here

Chhattisgarh State Service Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the Commission has issued the CGPSC Prelims admit card 2020 on its official website. All the candidates, who have earlier registered to appear in the examination, can download the hall ticket of the State Service Prelims Exam 2020 from the official website of the commission- psc.cg.gov.in. To download the CGPSC State Service Prelims admit card, candidates will need their username and password.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

Admit card released date: February 2, 2021Date of Prelims exam: February 14, 2021Date of Mains exam: June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Prelims Admit Card link appearing on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the login page and enter your details and login

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen, download it

Step 5: Take a printout of your Admit Card

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: Vacancy Details

A total number of 143 vacancies are available for Group A and B. Applications were invited from December 14, 2020 to January 12, 2021 for CGPSC State Service Online Examination.

Following positions are to be filled: State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer / Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Naib Tehsildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Jail Inspector.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of a total of two papers. In each paper, 100 objective type questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks There will be four alternative answers for each question. This test is based on negative marking. There will be a deduction of one-third mark for every wrong answer. Candidates will be given two hours for both the papers. In the first paper, there will be an examination for the subjects of General Studies while the second paper will include the aptitude test.