1-min read

CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020 Released at psc.cg.gov.in, 3,617 Candidates Qualified for Next Round

All the candidates, who have been shortlisted, will have to fill up the application form for CGPSC State Service Main Examination 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Image for representation.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) announced Chhattisgarh State Service Prelims Result 2020 on June 12. The CGPSC Prelims Result 2020 was announced by the Commission on its official website. The CGPSC Prelims examination was conducted by the commission examination on February 9.

Candidates, who appeared for the CGPSC Prelims Exam 2020, can also check their Chhattisgarh State Service Prelims Result 2020 via direct link.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has picked 3,617 candidates for the next round - CGPSC Mains, reported Hindustan Times. All the candidates, who have been shortlisted, will have to fill up the application form for CGPSC State Service Main Examination 2020. The Commission will soon put out a notice in this regard on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Result 2020: Steps to check

Students should follow the below-listed instructions to check their merit

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CGPS.

Step 2: Now, look for ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2019’

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: A new window will appear

Step 5: Check your roll number and read all the instructions carefully

