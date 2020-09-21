CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 Result Declared, Check More Details at cgsos.co.in

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) on September 21 announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020. The students who appeared for board examinations can check the result on the official website, cgsos.co.in.

In order to check the 2020 Chhattisgarh State Open School result for class 10 and Class 12 follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website cgsos.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for the link that reads “HIGH SCHOOL AND HIGHER SECONDARY MAIN / ATTEMPT EXAMINATION - 2020 RESULT” and click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials. After putting the details hit the submit button

Step 4: New page comprising of your result will open.

Step 5: Take a print or download the result of the examination for future reference

It must be noted that the state board has also come up with a helpline facility for the concerned students. The students can call on the toll free number and can get any assistance that they need regarding checking or addressing result related queries.

Further, through the helpline the concerned students can also seek help for any difficulty or clarification that they might need for admission procedure or selection of interest related courses.

This year, there was a different format for the CGSOS board examination. This was done due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As per the latest format, students were given CGSOS board examination assignments which they had to submit via email. The process of distribution of CGSOS board examination assignments started from July 22. The students were given time till August 22 to submit the given assignment. All of this was to be done from home so that no one is required to venture out in these times.

In 2020, a total of 51,103 appeared for the class 10 Chhattisgarh State Open School board examination, while the number for class 12 was 39,473.