After repeated tech glitches in entrance exams including NEET, JEE, CUET among others, students have launched a joint protest against the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). A large section of students have marched towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi while others are extending support online by tweeting with hashtag #ChaloJantarMantar.

Not just students but education activists have also joined the protest and are demanding a retest or extra attempt. While NEET aspirants are demanding another NEET exam citing the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of the NEET paper. JEE students want a third attempt for all. Those appearing for CUET 2022 too have asked for a re-test citing last minute centre changes and other glitches during exams.

While medical students want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores, engineering aspirants are demanding a third attempt for JEE Main claiming that technical problems hampered the exam for several candidates. A few exam centres faced technical glitches and students alleged that several questions were not displayed properly on the screens for JEE Mains. Students also claimed that exams were not even conducted in the second shift at some centres.

Whereas, many CUET aspirants missed their exam due to last-minute centre changes and technical issues. The NTA has already rescheduled exams for many students.

Media, teachers, all our supporters have come.. and some students have come and more are coming, we have to show our unity to the corrupt system.#NTAJawabDo#ChaloJantarMantar#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll#JEEAspirantsFutureMatters@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/MSypdNxrfg — Aryan Sıngh (@ARYAN_SINGH04) August 17, 2022

As a result, the students are demanding that the NTA conduct an extra attempt for all three exams this year. The technical and administrative glitches created a lot of problems for the aspirants.

Students are sharing pictures and videos of the protest on social media.

If today you stay quiet for what happened in JEE(Mains) then remember it will be repeated for many more years to come. Raise Your Voice Against Injustice.#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll #ChaloJantarMantar #NEETUGSecondAttempt #CUET pic.twitter.com/8Zw31cb5CQ — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) August 17, 2022

As per the digital flyers being circulated on social media, Pawan Bhadana, a student activist is leading the symbolic protest along with the All India Students Union (AISU). Students, parents, and educators joining the stir. A link to the google form was circulated on Twitter in which students were asked if they are willing to participate in the protest.

NEET UG 2022 candidates also faced issues such as the incident where a large section of female students was asked to remove their bras before taking the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 and the mix-up of English and Hindi papers at a centre in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a proposal to merge JEE, NEET with CUET.

