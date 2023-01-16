Chandigarh Extends Winter Holidays in Schools Till January 21 Amid Cold Wave

The Chandigarh administration has extended the winter vacations up to class 8 in schools till January 21, 2023. All the government, government aided and private schools of Chandigarh will be closed in view of the cold wave-like conditions. As per the orders, the schools are scheduled to reopen on January 23.

The District Education Office, Chandigarh on Friday issued an order notifying all schools in the region to extend the winter break. Notably, the winter break is extended for classes up to standard eight. Schools will continue as per previous instructions for classes 9 to 12.

Earlier the Haryana government also extended the winter vacations for schools till January 21. The schools were scheduled to reopen on January 16 in the state. The Haryana government extended the winter break in government and private schools.

The schools will now reopen on January 23. However, in view of board examinations, students of Class 10 and class 12 will have to continue going to school. Preboards will also continue as scheduled. Similar to the previous schedule, classes 10 and 12 will be attending classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The teachers who are teaching the extra classes will be granted leave in accordance with departmental norms.

Meanwhile, Cold wave conditions are also predicted over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 16 to 18 and over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh between January 17 and 18 January.

Besides Haryana, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Assam and others have announced winter vacations for schools.

