Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 172 Posts,

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a notification of recruitment for the year 2021 on their official site mcchandigarh.gov.in. The Chandigarh MC will hire 172 employees for various departments through this recruitment drive. The recruitment drive will commence from April 8. The submission of applications will be accepted till May 3.

Almost, a decade has passed since the MC last conducted the recruitment process back in 2010. MC invites applications of eligible candidates for various vacant posts like firemen, station fire officer, clerks, sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, and draftsmen among others.

Here are details of the posts, no. of vacancies and pay scale:

SDE (civil) – 01, payscale - Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade Pay

SDE (Hort.) – 02, payscale - Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade Pay

Computer Programmer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay

Law Officer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay

Accountant – 02, payscale - Rs 10300-34800 + 4400 Grade Pay

Sub-Inspector (Enf.)- 06, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4400 Grade Pay

Station fire officer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300-34800 + 4200 Grade Pay

Jr. Engineer (Civil) – 04, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Jr. Engineer(Horticulture) – 02, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Jr. Engineer (Public Health) – 05, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Jr.Engineer(Electricial) – 02, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay

Draftsman – 06, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3800 Grade Pay

Clerk – 41, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 +3200 Grade Pay

Steno – Typist -05, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

Data Entry Operator – 02, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

Patwari – 01, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

Horticulture Supervisor- 02, payscale - Rs 5910 - 20200 + 2400 Grade Pay

Jr. Draftsman – 03, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay

Driver – 04, payscale - Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay

Fireman- 81, payscale - Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay

The selection procedure will involve written exams to judge the capability of the right candidates to fill various posts in all the categories from Group A, B to C.