Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 172 Posts,

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released a notification of recruitment for the year 2021 on their official site mcchandigarh.gov.in. The Chandigarh MC will hire 172 employees for various departments through this recruitment drive. The recruitment drive will commence from April 8. The submission of applications will be accepted till May 3.
Almost, a decade has passed since the MC last conducted the recruitment process back in 2010. MC invites applications of eligible candidates for various vacant posts like firemen, station fire officer, clerks, sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, and draftsmen among others.
Here are details of the posts, no. of vacancies and pay scale:Group A Vacancies
SDE (civil) – 01, payscale - Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade Pay
SDE (Hort.) – 02, payscale - Rs 15600-39100 + 5400 Grade PayGroup B Vacancies
Computer Programmer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay
Law Officer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay
Accountant – 02, payscale - Rs 10300-34800 + 4400 Grade Pay
Sub-Inspector (Enf.)- 06, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4400 Grade Pay
Station fire officer – 01, payscale - Rs 10300-34800 + 4200 Grade Pay
Jr. Engineer (Civil) – 04, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay
Jr. Engineer(Horticulture) – 02, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay
Jr. Engineer (Public Health) – 05, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay
Jr.Engineer(Electricial) – 02, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 4800 Grade Pay
Draftsman – 06, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3800 Grade PayGroup CVacancies
Clerk – 41, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 +3200 Grade Pay
Steno – Typist -05, payscale - Rs 10300- 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Data Entry Operator – 02, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Patwari – 01, payscale - Rs 10300 - 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Horticulture Supervisor- 02, payscale - Rs 5910 - 20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
Jr. Draftsman – 03, payscale - Rs 10300+ 34800 + 3200 Grade Pay
Driver – 04, payscale - Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
Fireman- 81, payscale - Rs 5910-20200 + 2400 Grade Pay
The selection procedure will involve written exams to judge the capability of the right candidates to fill various posts in all the categories from Group A, B to C.