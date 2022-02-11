Chandigarh Schools, Coaching Institutes to Reopen With 100% Capacity From Feb 14

Amidst a continuous dip in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration has announced to reopen schools and coaching institutes with full capacity from February 14. Speaking to the media an official from the education department said, “Schools and coaching institutions will be allowed to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline or online mode) for all classes with effect from February 14, 2022."

The detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary of Education, Chandigarh Administration, separately. Schools will be allowed to function amid covid-19 restrictions where wearng masks and maintaining physical distance will be mandatory. Schools will also have to ensure proper sanitization, as per government rules.

Schools for all classes and coaching institutes to re-open with full capacity in hybrid mode from Feb 14; Night restrictions lifted. Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden to reopen from Feb 12: Chandigarh Administration pic.twitter.com/gDXjhwK3fn— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

The education department earlier on January 31, had allowed colleges, universities and other educational institutions to reopen starting from February 1. However, the reopening was for students, who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and with only 50 per cent capacity.

Schools have been shut sine mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic and classes are being conducted in the digital mode since then.

Meanwhile, schools and all other educational institutes are also reopening in other states of the country as well. However, due to elections in Odisha, the school reopening has been postponed. Keeping in view the timing of the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, the state government on Thursday said students of classes 1-7 will come to schools from February 28 and not 14th of this month as was announced earlier. On-line teachings will continue as before, School and Mass Education Secretary BP Sethi said in a letter to district authorities.

