Chandigarh Schools To Remain Closed from May 10 to June 8 Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

The Chandigarh administration has announced that schools in the city will remain closed from May 10 to June 8, 2021. According to officials, teachers will also be given the said vacations and no online classes will be conducted. The decision has taken due to a recent surge in the Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh.

The administration further stated that principal, teachers and non-teaching staff can visit this school during this time, if necessary.

Earlier, the Chandigarh administration announced the closure of all educational institutions till May 15, 2021. According to an official statement by the Chandigarh Administration, it stated that the weekend curfew to be imposed from 5 am on Saturday to 5 am on Monday. Only essential activities will be allowed during the weekend curfew. All educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries will remain closed till May 15.

Earlier the weekend curfew was slated to held from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said, “Due to continuous & rapid rise of Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

