Chandigarh University BCA Students Can Now Opt to Study at Northern Arizona University, Here's How

Students enrolled in the four-year Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) course at the Chandigarh University can transfer to Northern Arizona University for the last two years of the course from now on.

CU has created a pathway programme in collaboration with upGrad - an online learning platform. As part of the course, students who meet the academic requirements will be allowed to complete the half of their course in US-based varsity. On completion of the on-campus program in the fourth year, learners can also apply for a post-study work visa in the US and stay back for up to three years to build a career there.

“This pathway will assist in saving close to Rs 50 lakhs in tuition fees along with the living expenses incurred by learners, who wish to pursue their Bachelor’s from the US, thus offering dual benefits of being cost-effective, with an added advantage of mobility. Learners under this arrangement, have a chance to study abroad and explore job opportunities in the US at a cost significantly lesser than what they would have to pay for a fully on-campus foreign course," upGrad said in an official statement.

Ragh Singh, Program Manager, Strategic Global Initiatives, Center for International Education, Northern Arizona University said that the collaboration will “not only provides the opportunity to pursue higher education from the United States but also allows to complete part of your academic degree from your home country and thus lowering the cost of education in terms of earning a US higher education degree."

