Chandigarh University Placement Sees Highest Package of Rs 52 Lakh, Steep Rise from Last Year's Rs 36 Lakh

Over 757 companies made offers to students of Chandigarh University (CU) during the campus placement 2021-2022. More than 7,500 jobs were offered to students with the highest annual salary package being Rs 52.11 lakh per annum. Last year, as per the information available on the official website of the university, the highest package offered in the year 2020 was Rs 36 lakh per annum.

The highest offer was made to a cloud computing student of Chandigarh University, Dinesh Polta. He is a student of computer science and engineering stream with a specialisation in cloud computing with IBM.

This placement season more than 15 companies offered a salary package of Rs 20 lakh, about 30 companies offered a salary package of Rs 15 lakh, over 70 companies extended that of Rs 10 lakh, and over 290 companies offered a package worth Rs 5 lakh and above, claims the university.

This year companies including Amazon, Microsoft, SAP Labs, Google, VMWare, HP, Deloitte, Cognizant, Sapient, Hitachi, Practo Technologies, Flipkart, Zomato, Taj, Oberoi, Hyatt, Vistara, Jet Airways, TGIF were the top recruiting companies at the campus placement, the university added.

While congratulating Polta and other students of the university, Chandigarh University tweeted, “CU student Dinesh Polta bags over Rs 52 Lacs Package! Congratulations CUians! Our placement drive 2022 kickstarted on a high note, in which multiple CUians bagged handsome packages, and Cloud Computing student, Dinesh Polta achieved the grand package of Rs 52.11L.”

As per the official figures of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), about 2,904 students graduated and 1,151 were placed with a median salary of Rs 4.8 lakh, in the year 2019-20. Whereas 91 postgraduate students were recruited out of 131 with a median package of Rs 5.72 lakh.

