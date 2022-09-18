Chandigarh University Protest: No Suicide, One 'Inappropriate' Video Found, Says Police, Students Claim Otherwise

Chandigarh University students have made claims of as many as eight girls attempting suicide and around 60 female students being victims of inappropriate and nonconsensual videos being recorded and circulated. Police and university administration have denied any suicide. Prima facia investigation also claims that only one video has been confiscated, however, the probe is still on and the presence of other videos cannot be ruled out yet.

Mohali SP has said, “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination”

Students claim that they caught the girl red-handed and then highlighted the case with the warden who then allegedly mishandled the case. Agitating girls have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action, which led to many of them protesting outside the university.

According to students, the accused used to sell these videos in exchange for money. The girl was caught red-handed while making a video, following which the incident unfolded. As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla.

In various videos, the residents are seen demanding justice and abusing the security at the campus. The protesters also purposely opened the hostel gates and tried to run outside the campus.

