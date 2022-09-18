Chandigarh University Student Shot Videos of Hostel Mates Bathing, 8 Girls Attempted Suicide

Late last night on Saturday, protests broke out at Chandigarh University after a objectional video of several women students taking bath was uploaded by a male student on the internet.

As per the media reports, a female student made these videos and shared it with another university student who later allegedly uploaded the video on the internet. After the incident came to light, eight girls attempted to end their life.

The student allegedly had made videos of 60 fellow students in the last many months. She use to sell these videos in exchange of money. The girl was caught red-handed while making a video, following which the incident unfolded. As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla.

Agitating girls have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action, which led to many of them protesting outside the university.

Women activist Yogita Bhayana shared the video of the protests that broke out at Chandigarh University.

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student : @PunYaab pic.twitter.com/BIi1jTBPCN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Punjab Minister of School Education Harjot Singh Bains reacted to the issue and asked students to remain calm. He said the guilty will be caught and punished.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

“I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society,” he wrote. As a precautionary measure, police have been deployed in the entire area.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here