CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » education-career » ChatGPT Clears MBA Exam With Good Grades, But ‘Math So Horrible’, Claims Professor
1-MIN READ

ChatGPT Clears MBA Exam With Good Grades, But ‘Math So Horrible’, Claims Professor

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 14:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The only area where ChatGPT weakens was advanced process analysis problems and advanced mathematics, the prof said (File Photo)

The only area where ChatGPT weakens was advanced process analysis problems and advanced mathematics, the prof said (File Photo)

Professor Christian Terwiesch recently published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT’s performance on the operations management final test (that is a typical MBA core course)

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has been grabbing attention ever since it was launched in November last year. ChatGPT has been used for all sorts of purposes like writing emails in specific tones, styles, and instructions, completing assignments, and composing poetry and music among others. People have used the AI-based text generator for all sorts of purposes but so far it hadn’t been asked to appear for an exam. However, it turns out that the friendly chatbot can pass a Master of Business Administration (MBA) examination too. Surprisingly, it has a weakness in mathematics.

A professor from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business put ChatGPT to a test and was shocked to know the results. Professor Christian Terwiesch recently published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT’s performance on the operations management final test (that is a typical MBA core course).

During his research, Professor Terwiesch found out that ChatGPT passed one of the toughest exams the MBA programme had to offer that too with some outstanding grades. In his study, Professor Terwiesch explained that the AI chatbot “does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies.” However, when it came to math exams, even ChatGPT showed its limitations. “I was just overwhelmed by the beauty of the wording — concise, choice of words, structure. It was absolutely brilliant… but the math is so horrible,” he said as per reports.

The only area where the AI-based text generator weakens was advanced process analysis problems and advanced mathematics. Despite a weak score in maths, the ChatGPT got a B to B- grade on the exam. Professor Terwiesch also asserted that there’s a need to overhaul exam policies, curriculum design, and teaching.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. This AI-based text generator (chatbot) understands language and responds in a human-like manner. The AI-powered chatbot is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The ChatGPT was introduced as a prototype on November 30, last year.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
first published:January 24, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 14:13 IST
Read More