ChatGPT Clears MBA Exam With Good Grades, But ‘Math So Horrible’, Claims Professor

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has been grabbing attention ever since it was launched in November last year. ChatGPT has been used for all sorts of purposes like writing emails in specific tones, styles, and instructions, completing assignments, and composing poetry and music among others. People have used the AI-based text generator for all sorts of purposes but so far it hadn’t been asked to appear for an exam. However, it turns out that the friendly chatbot can pass a Master of Business Administration (MBA) examination too. Surprisingly, it has a weakness in mathematics.

A professor from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business put ChatGPT to a test and was shocked to know the results. Professor Christian Terwiesch recently published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT’s performance on the operations management final test (that is a typical MBA core course).

During his research, Professor Terwiesch found out that ChatGPT passed one of the toughest exams the MBA programme had to offer that too with some outstanding grades. In his study, Professor Terwiesch explained that the AI chatbot “does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies.” However, when it came to math exams, even ChatGPT showed its limitations. “I was just overwhelmed by the beauty of the wording — concise, choice of words, structure. It was absolutely brilliant… but the math is so horrible,” he said as per reports.

The only area where the AI-based text generator weakens was advanced process analysis problems and advanced mathematics. Despite a weak score in maths, the ChatGPT got a B to B- grade on the exam. Professor Terwiesch also asserted that there’s a need to overhaul exam policies, curriculum design, and teaching.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. This AI-based text generator (chatbot) understands language and responds in a human-like manner. The AI-powered chatbot is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The ChatGPT was introduced as a prototype on November 30, last year.

